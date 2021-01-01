Agenda
The Risk & Resilience Conference

Join us at Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE 2022...

The world’s leading Procurement & Supply Chain Executives will come together in London to discuss risk, resilience and the future of the industry. 

The two day event will also be broadcast live via a fully interactive virtual platform

With a focus on creating actionable inspiration and real-world partnerships, the conference agenda includes several stages of talks by global industry leaders, centred around a fully catered networking area.

Some of our Previous Speakers

April 2022 speakers will be announced very soon.

Ninian Wilson

Chief Procurement Director

Jacqueline Rock

CCO - NHS Test and Trace

Robert Copland

CPO

Kuda Kadungure

Head of Procurement

The coolest sustainable venue in London.

Tobacco Dock is located in the heart of East London’s thriving enterprise zone.

Built in 1812 as a bustling hub for luxury commodities from the New World. Sensitively and ambitiously restored in 2012 Tobacco Dock has sealed its reputation as one of the coolest events spaces in the capital. The Grade 1 listed building is a masterpiece of industrial architecture and an icon of the East London landscape.

Tobacco Dock will be the home of our live content on the Main Stage and also choice content on our two other stages ensuring that no matter where in the world you are, you will feel part of the action. With the opportunity to host over 500 attendees, Sponsors and Speakers.

Companies we work with.

Showcase your values, products and services to your partners and customers at Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE 2022.

  • Position your business as a pioneer in global sustainability
  • Access thousands of potential partners
  • Influence businesses at the highest level

Brought to you by BizClik Media Group, the hybrid event will be held in London between April 27th - 28th and broadcast live to the world.

With a comprehensive content programme featuring senior industry leaders and expert analysts, this is an opportunity to put yourself and your brand in front of key industry decision makers.